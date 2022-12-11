6 Finger Food Musts at Every Acadiana Christmas Party

Christmas and holiday parties may be tradition around the world, but there ain't no party like an Acadiana party.

There's a list of things that set our area apart from others, but food is probably the number one difference. I have watched first hand visitors either make strange faces at our diverse food options at parties as well as become obsessed with how delicious is all is.

One spread you will find at any Christmas party in Acadiana one of finger foods. When asked what is a must have finger food at your party, the top 6 favorites were clear.

Meatballs (or mini sausages) in BBQ Sauce and Grape Jelly

Deviled Eggs

Cream Cheese and Pepper Jelly

Crab (or crawfish) Dip

Shrimp Mold

Boudin

Are you hungry yet? I bet you're ready for those Christmas parties now.

No matter what is on the table, when in Acadiana, you can bet it will all be eaten.

Is there a finger food that didn't make the list? Let us know. We need new ideas for this year's festivities.