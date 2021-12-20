A Merry Louisiana Town Featured on Small Town Christmas Show

Did You Know That One of the Most Magical Places During Christmas Time is Right Here in Louisiana?

I love the small town of Natchitoches, not just because it's one of my best buds hometowns, but because it transforms into an epic Christmas town during the entire month of December.

Krystal Montez

I discovered my love for frozen eggnog at Maggio's. Of course, I had to go through the historical line for my eggnog. Maggio's claims they have the title to the oldest drive-thru liquor store in America. I didn't fact-check it, but they do have the most delicious frozen eggnog I have ever tried.

Krystal Montez

I love Christmas time in Natchitoches, you really feel like you're in some Christmas Hallmark movie. Will the girl from the big metropolis of Shreveport find love with the local bachelor that owns the quaint little coffee shop?

MC Ackel

It turns out that the sweet little town of Natchitoches has created quite a name for itself when it comes to Christmas time in the small town. Small Town Christmas, on UPtv Features Natchitoches. Episode 103 is all about the Louisiana town that we have all grown to love.

Krystal Montez

Here is what the description of the episode said:

"Featured in the hit movie Steel Magnolias, this small town lives up to the hype! We explore and celebrate the honor of the Miss Merry Christmas pageant, Holiday Fireworks over the water, famous local meat pies and southern hospitality, as well as the festival of lights that runs for 40 days."

MC Ackel

The episode featuring Natchitoches will air again on Christmas eve at 9:30 p.m. you can get all the info by clicking here.

