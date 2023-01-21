Man Fell Through Shreveport Truck-Stop Ceiling in Burglary Arrest

Just before 2 a.m. on Sunday, Caddo Sheriff's patrol deputies were dispatched to a suspicious circumstance at a truck stop in the 12000 block of Mansfield Road. A clerk reported a male had been lingering in the back of the store since 11 p.m., the night before. After a loud noise in a restroom, the clerk could not find the man and believed he was in the attic.

Deputies contained and searched the area and determined the man was in the attic. A K9 could not be deployed, because the ceiling had little structure. Sgt. Rodney Spikes and K9 Corporal Marc Herring climbed into the attic and verbally confronted the suspect. In an attempt to get away, the suspect fell through the ceiling onto a stack of tables and chairs. After a brief struggle, deputies took Sean Stock, 35, into custody.

Deputies learned Stock made his way into a manager’s locked office, from where money was stolen . His pockets were stuffed with stolen items and a money bag with nearly $1000 was duct taped to his stomach. Caddo Fire District No. 6 transported Stock to Ochsner LSU Health for evaluation.

After release from the hospital, Stock, of the 2000 block of S. Arkansas Street in Springhill, was arrested and booked into the Caddo Correctional Center for simple burglary and resisting an officer.

