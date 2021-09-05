Disgraced Ex-Bossier Cop Takes Plea in Dog Sex & Child Porn Case

Get our free mobile app

If you don't remember the name Terry Yetman, surely you remember his exploits. Yetman (formerly a highly decorated and respected Bossier City Police Officer) was arrested back in December of 2018 after law enforcement officials claimed he had "engaged in sexual conduct with his dog" and had pornographic materials showing another person doing the same.

More Charges are Filed

Then, in April of 2019, child porn charges were added after materials from a separate investigation in 2018 (that ended in a federal indictment of a retired deputy) showed Yetman's involvement with that case as well.

Moving the Trial Was Unsuccessful

After an attempt to get the trial moved to another location failed, it seemed like nothing else would stand in the way of court proceedings - that is until this morning. According to KTBS, the 40-year old's trial was set to begin today - but a last minute plea deal stopped that process dead in its tracks.

The Plea Deal

Yetman was set to face 20 counts of sexual abuse of an animal, 20 counts of sexual abuse of an animal by filming/distributing/possessing pornographic images, and 31 counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles - but instead, he plead guilty to just 5 counts of sexual abuse of an animal and 1 count of possession of child pornography.

He's Facing a Long Prison Sentence

Sentencing is reportedly set for November 23rd. On that date, Yetman is facing a prison sentence of up to 5 years for each of the sexual abuse of an animal charges and 5-20 years for the child porn.

To be honest, so many of the details that this case has revealed are disgusting - especially for parents and animal lovers. If you'd like to read the sordid details, you can do so here. But be warned - it's not for the faint-hearted.

