New Orleans is going to be making it's debut at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World in a big way.

In an article from Nola.com, Preservation Hall in New Orleans hosted imagineers from Walt Disney on Friday (July 1st) for two very exciting reasons.

The first being the announcement of the new name of Splash Mountain. It was announced two years ago that the attraction would be rethemed after Disney's "Princess and the Frog." It has now officially been named "Tiana's Bayou Adventure."

The other announcement is a rough date for the opening of the attraction which will be in late 2024.

As an "honorary imagineer," New Orlean's own Stella Chase has ensured to her city that Disney is doing right by Nola culture. Stella is the daughter of New Orlean's culinary icon Leah Chase who was the inspiration behind Disney's "Princess and the Frog."

The concept for the new Splash Mountain is very neat. According to the article on Nola.com,

Last August, it (Disney) shared the first details, revealing the rethemed ride will be a very New Orleans-themed attraction, starting with Princess Tiana inviting guests on an adventure down the bayou and ending with a Mardi Gras celebration.

The article also says that the attraction "will include a new story that picks up after the movie ends" which definitely leaves so my excitement to the imagination.

But isn't exploring the depths of our imagination what Disney is all about?