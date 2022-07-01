Do Your Kids Know Why We Celebrate the 4th of July?

We've all seen those videos of 'the man on the street' asking people questions about current events, or American History. And most of us cringe at how embarrasing some of the answers are. People couldn't name the current Secretary of State, who fought in the Civil War, or the difference between Memorial Day and Veteran's Day.

Jesse Watters of FoxNews used to go do interviews on the street during his "Watters World" segments. He was on a beach one year during Memorial Day Weekend to ask people why we celebrate Memorial Day. He was asking mostly young people, who, for the most part, had NO IDEA why we celebrate Memorial Day. He got responses like:

Beats me, I don't know... what's going on?

Or when he would ask "Who did America fight during the Revolutionary War?"

Ummm... I don't know... the French? That's a good question... I don't know... China?

These were just some of the responses from young people. Your first reaction might be to laugh at these.. it all might be done in good fun... but the reality is... it is very sad. And not just a little frightening. And just to clarify, Memorial Day is set aside to honor the men and women who gave their lives in military service of our country. Veteran's Day is for honoring our veteran's... living or dead. So who's fault is it that these young people don't know the basics of American History? The parents? The education system? The kids?

As we approach America's 246th birthday, ask your kids why do we celebrate the 4th of July? Do you really know? You might let us know some of the responses you get on the Shreveport Security Systems Message Board through the KEEL app.

