Dog The Bounty Hunter Shows up At Home of Brian Laundrie [VIDEO]

You can now add Dog The Bounty Hunter to the list of those who are looking for Brian Laundrie.

The famous TV star and bounty hunter showed up at Laundrie's home in Florida as the search continues for the person who police may be responsible for the death of Gabby Petito.

Dog was seen on video walking up the house and then knocking on the door. No one answered the door and Dog was seen leaving.

He was asked by some there if he has any leads in the whereabouts of Laundrie and he said that his team was getting leads every ten minutes.

Police have been searching for Brian Laundrie after he returned home from a trip without his girlfriend, Gabby Petito. Since his return to Florida, Brian Laundrie has gone missing, according to his parents.

Will Dog The Bounty Hunter find Laundrie before authorities do? We will have to wait and see as the search continues.