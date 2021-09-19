Autopsy Confirms Remains Found Near Grand Teton National Park Are Those of Gabby Petito

In what could be a major development in the search for Gabby Petito, authorities have found a body near an area where a search for the missing travel influencer is underway.

UPDATE (9/21): Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue confirmed the remains found are those of Gabby Petito. The initial determination for the manner of death is homicide but the official cause of death "remains pending final autopsy results."

UPDATE (9/19): The FBI confirms that human remains found in a remote area near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming are consistent with the description of Gabriel "Gabby" Petito.

Full forensic identification is underway to confirm "100 percent" that the body belongs to Gabby, but her family has been notified. North Port Police acknowledged the development and vowed to continue their work in the "search for more answers."

They also continue their search for Petito's fiance, Brian Laundrie, who is believed to be the last person to see Gabby alive. After embarking on a cross-country trip with Petito, Laundrie returned home with her van, but without Gabby.

Laundrie was last seen earlier this week by family members and is now considered to be missing in a vast 25,000-acre reserve in Florida.

Upon hearing the news that the remains are believed to be that of Petito, the Laundrie family released the following statement via their attorney.

Investigators on Saturday continued the national search for missing woman Gabby Petito a week after she was first reported missing. The search for her fiancé Brian Laundrie, who is a person of interest in the case, has ramped up since police officers went to his Florida home Friday expecting to speak to him and were told by his parents they hadn't heard from him since Tuesday.

Fox News reports that the search for Laundrie is still ongoing as well.

Laundrie was reported missing after his family said they hadn't seen him for days earlier this week.

Local authorities have been extensively searching a 25,000 nature reserve in Florida.

Reporters have remained staged outside of the Laundrie home. One of them asked Laundrie's mother why she wasn't being more of a help in the search for her son.

Earlier today, there were reports of search efforts for Gabby Petito being focused in Wyoming.

Meanwhile, the search for Laundrie continues with the aid of air surveillance and large all-terrain vehicles.

