Brian Laundrie’s Parents Admit What Son Confessed About Gabby Petito’s Disappearance

In the latest development in the case of Gabby Petito, the family of Brian Laundrie has disclosed crucial information about their son's confession following the tragic incident. The parents of Brian Laundrie, Chris and Roberta, acknowledged during a deposition for the civil trial between the Petito and Laundrie families that Brian had informed them of Gabby's disappearance. This revelation occurred in a phone call on August 29, 2021, just two days after Petito, 22, was believed to have been murdered.

Pat Reilly, the attorney representing the Petito family, explained that while the Laundries did not confess to knowing about Gabby’s murder, they did admit Brian told them she was “gone” and that he needed legal representation. Consequently, the Laundries contacted their long-term attorney, Steven Bertolino, and a retainer was arranged six days later.

According to WFLA, there are rising suspicions that Brian may have disclosed more details to his parents and Bertolino. To uncover the full extent of these conversations, Reilly has initiated a legal motion to compel Bertolino to disclose what was shared with him by Brian. This motion is part of an ongoing effort to determine if Brian's attorney-client privilege can be overridden, with a hearing scheduled for December 20 in Sarasota County Circuit Court.

Ryan Gilbert, the lawyer representing the Laundries in the civil lawsuit, has not commented on the matter. WFLA reports that Bertolino also declined to respond to inquiries.

Further accusations have emerged, suggesting that Brian used Gabby's phone to send deceptive messages to her family after her murder. This included a message to Gabby’s mother, Nichole Schmidt, using the name “Stan” for Gabby's grandfather, a term Gabby reportedly never used. This action raised suspicions among Gabby's family.

Gabby’s parents, Nichole Schmidt and Joe Petito, have filed a lawsuit against the Laundries and Bertolino, accusing them of intentional infliction of emotional distress. They allege that the defendants knew of Gabby’s death but failed to act, only issuing a statement expressing hope for her discovery. The trial is currently set for May 2024, after several delays.

See the full story here via WFLA.