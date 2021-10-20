‘Apparent Human Remains’ Found Near Area Where Brian Laundrie’s Personal Belongings Were Located

There have been major developments in the search for 23-year-old fugitive Brian Laundrie.

UPDATE: NBC News reports that apparent human remains were found near the area where Brian Laundrie's personal belongings were located earlier this morning. The FBI has also confirmed that items were found "in connection with the search for Brian Laundrie."

The FBI confirmed items were found in connection with the search for Brian Laundrie.

ORIGINAL STORY: Steven Bertolino, the Laundrie family attorney, told WFLA that Brian's parents went to Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park on Wednesday morning to search for their son. Bertolino says "articles" belonging to Brian Laundrie were found at the park.

Multiple reports state that the "articles" belonged to Brian Laundrie.

Police have blocked entrances to the park that just opened back up to the public after being closed for the last month due to the search for Laundrie.

Soon after news of "articles" being found broke, it was reported that the Sarasota County Medical Examiner's office had been called out to the area, which they confirmed.

A tent has been set up in the area as multiple law enforcement vehichles continue to arrive to an area in the park.

Many on social media are speculating that because the medical examiner has been called to the area that it is possible that human remains were found but we can't confirm that information at the moment.

We are following WFLA live on this developing story and will update it as more information is confirmed.