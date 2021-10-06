Brian Laundrie’s Neighbors Cashing In on Media Coverage

I won't go as far as saying the world is transfixed on the whereabouts of Brian Laundrie but a lot of us certainly would be interested to see what happens when they find him. Laundrie has been the subject of a manhunt centred in Florida for the past few weeks. You know Brian Laundrie as the boyfriend/fiance' of the late Gabby Petito.

Laundrie and Petito were on a cross country van trip when he suddenly showed up in Florida without her. It was several days later that her body was discovered in Wyoming. It was just days after that the Laundrie, described by police as a person of interest in her death, disappeared.

As you might imagine the media circus has descended on the Laundrie family home in Florida. There are reporters from local television stations, the major networks, and even foreign countries that have "set up shop" at the end of Brian Laundrie's parent's driveway.

Fox 13 Tampa Bay via YouTube

And while I am sure there are many in the neighborhood that wants the media to go away, there are reports that several of the Laundrie's neighbors are profiting off of the current situation. There have been reports that neighbors are renting lawn space, tents, bathroom availability, and even selling refreshments to the assembled media.

There was even one report that one of Laundrie's neighbors was getting $3,500 per week just to have a spot that is close to the center of the action or in most cases inaction.

WFLA News Channel 8

While this case and the reason for all of those assembled is certainly a tragedy, you've got to admit some people know how to make hay while the sun is shining. Because eventually Brian Laundrie will be found and the media circus will move away. The Florida neighborhood will return to its once quiet demeanor. But up until that time, there will be more than a few folks who are going to get paid because of that old real estate axiom, location, location, location.