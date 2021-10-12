Coroner’s Official Update – Gabby Petito Died By Strangulation, Body Found 3-4 Weeks After Death

The Teton County Coroner gave an official update regarding the death of Gabby Petito and noted that she died of strangulation. Per reports and the update, Petito's body is believed to have been found three to four weeks after her death.

@gabspetito via Instagram

According to reports, the Teton County Coroner's Office has maintained Gabby Petito's death as a homicide while providing new details about her cause of death.

See the announcement from Teton County Coroner, Dr. Brent Blue, below.

Word from Dr. Blue notes that they brought in specialists to ensure accuracy in the autopsy, as weeks have passed since Petito's remains were found near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.

Instagram, Gabby Petito

As far as the search goes for Brian Laundrie, who is Petito's ex-fiance and the only person of interest in the case, there has not been much progress made. Even 'Dog The Bounty Hunter' has gotten involved with the manhunt, although there have been little to no signs of Laundrie.

See the report from @TMZ below.

Many online are reacting to the news, as the story has garnished national attention since its origin.