BATON ROUGE, La. (KPEL-FM) - The search for Louisiana State University’s next president has been narrowed to three finalists — and the current interim president is not among them.

Who Are the Finalists?

The finalists are Wade Rousse, president of McNeese State University; James Dalton, provost at the University of Alabama; and Robert Robbins, former president of the University of Arizona.

Interim LSU President Matt Lee and Giovanni Piedimonte, vice president of research at Tulane University, were also interviewed but did not advance to the final round.

How the Committee Reached Its Decision

Originally, only four candidates were set to be interviewed at Wednesday's meeting, but the committee added Dalton at the last minute. At the end of the meeting, each committee member was asked to name their top three candidates that should move forward. Dalton received the most votes with 19, while Rousse and Robbins got 14. Lee came in fourth with nine votes.

William Tate, LSU’s most recent president, stepped down in May 2025 to become president of Rutgers University in New Jersey.

Student Concerns Over Candidate Selection

Before interviews began Wednesday morning, the search committee opened the floor for public comment. Several LSU students voiced opposition to Rousse’s potential hiring, expressing concerns about his reported ties to Governor Jeff Landry. They claimed Rousse is viewed by some as the governor’s preferred candidate.

What Happens Next in LSU’s Search

The three finalists will now participate in interviews with LSU students, faculty, and community leaders on Thursday, Friday, and Monday. The LSU Board of Supervisors will make the final decision on who will lead the university.