The Joe Cunningham Show airs 3-4 p.m. every weekday on NewsTalk 96.5 KPEL. The daily show notes offer you a look into the topics of the day and the links to the top stories and Joe's own writings on the state of politics in Louisiana and around the country. Follow Joe on Twitter at @JoePCunningham and Like the Joe Cunningham Show on Facebook. You can also subscribe to the Joe Cuningham Show podcast on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, or Amazon.

Inflation Exceeds Expectations, Hits 9.1%

(Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images) (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images) loading...

The latest Consumer Price Index report came out this morning, and while experts were afraid that inflation would hit a 40-year high of 8.8%, the reality was even worse.

The Biden administration is pushing back on the numbers, saying the calculation is out-of-date amid falling gas prices.

Democrats Continue Ahead With Climate And Tax Agenda

Despite its questionable favorability and almost-certain negative impact on an already stressful economic situation, the Democrats in Washington D.C. are plowing ahead with their climate and tax agenda.

Politico reports that Schumer and Manchin have spoken more than a half-dozen times, mainly in person, as they keep negotiations going. Manchin has questioned whether the partisan bill is the right approach as inflation continues to rise. Manchin had this to say about his relationship with Schumer: “We understand each other well enough … We can agree to disagree, we can agree to try and find a moderate middle. He knows that I’m not in the base camp far to the left; that will never happen … He knows exactly where I’m at. Now whether they can get there or whatever, we’ll see.” As the far-left base of the Democratic Party continues to criticize Manchin, the West Virginia Senator is holding his ground and negotiating with the best interests of his constituents. Schumer and Manchin privately agreed on a $1.5 trillion iteration of the bill, but in December, Manchin pulled the plug on the spending bill. Still, Schumer has been working overtime, attempting to ram the Biden agenda through, just in time, before the midterm elections.

Gavin Newsom Continues To Appear Like He's Running For President

Amid increasing speculation (and confirming poll numbers) that Democrats aren't excited about Round 2 of the Biden Administration come 2024, Gavin Newsom is appearing more and more like a presidential contender than a governor. Via the Washington Post:

The governor is in Washington this week to meet with Biden administration officials and members of Congress on issues he has sought action on — abortion rights, climate change and guns — and will also speak Wednesday as he accepts an interstate education group’s award on behalf of California, according to Newsom’s office. The governor has said his calls for Democratic action are not meant to fault leaders like President Biden, and political observers doubted Newsom would challenge Biden if he ran. Advisers pointed to Newsom’s insistence he has “subzero interest” in a presidential bid, though one of them would not rule out a run even if a fellow Californian, Vice President Harris, is a candidate. Biden’s stated intent to run for a second term has not quelled some calls in the party for a new direction, with growing concerns about his low approval ratings and his ability to run again in his 80s. Liberal activists launched a website this week urging him to step aside. Amid this rising angst, some Democrats see Newsom as an increasingly intriguing presidential prospect if there is an open primary.

Headlines Of The Day

How Banks, Biden, and the United Nations Will Soon Make the Global Energy Crisis Much Worse (RedState)

DeSantis, eyeing 2024, holds Florida conference with key GOP governors and candidates (CBS News)

Baton Rouge judge blocks Louisiana's abortion ban again; hearing set Monday (The Advertiser)

Company behind Driftwood LNG will pay $125 million for Haynesville Shale natural gas (The Advocate)

Starbucks Permanently Closing Some Stores in Liberal Cities over Safety Concerns (National Review)

Tweet Of The Day