A woman alleging domestic violence against St. Martinville Mayor Pro Tempore, Craig Prosper, resulted in Prosper being booked into the Orleans Justice Center just hours following the New Orleans Saints Thursday night loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

According to court documents obtained by WVUE, the woman told New Orleans Police that the 54-year-old Prosper "grabbed her with both hands by the neck and squeezed" after being pushed by him. She also alleged that Prosper intimidates, threatens or assaults her "a lot" when asked domestic violence risk questions by officers. She said he had never injured her until this alleged incident.

Prosper eventually bonded out by the Saturday morning on a $100 bond.

According to our news partners at KATC, Prosper has also been St. Martinville's District 2 councilman since 2006.

