Don’t Want to Pay to Watch the Saints on Amazon Prime Tonight? Here’s How to Watch Game For Free

The New Orleans Saints are playing on the road tonight, set to face off against the Arizona Cardinals.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:15 central, to a game broadcasted on the streaming service Amazon Prime.

Pregame begins at 6:00pm.

Saints fans who live outside of the New Orleans of Phoenix area can only watch the game on Amazon Prime, the exclusive home of Thursday Night Football.

Get our free mobile app

For those in the New Orleans area, it'll be simulcast on Channel 6 WDSU. For those outside of New Orleans and Phoenix, there is no way to watch the game on an antenna or cable television. You'll have to stream it.

If you live in Acadiana, you'll need access to Amazon Prime to watch tonight's game.

Cameron Jordan sacks Kyler Murray Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images loading...

For those of you reading who already have Amazon Prime on your smart TV, and/or phone, and/or tablet, make sure you have a good internet connection.

For those of you without Amazon Prime who would rather not fork out the $14.99 monthly fee, or $139.99 annual fee, there is a legal way to watch tonight's game without paying for Prime.

HOW CAN I WATCH THE SAINTS vs CARDINALS GAME ON AMAZON PRIME WITHOUT PAYING FOR IT?

1. For starters, make sure you have access to a smart TV, or a smartphone or tablet with an updated version of the Amazon Prime app.

2. Utilize the free 30-day trial option available here.

3. If you've used a free 30-day trial option in the past, simply create a new Amazon account different from your current one.

4. Make sure to cancel your free trial within 30 days. Even if you cancel immediately following the game, you will still have free access to Amazon Prime and all of its content until the 30 days have passed.

Taysom Hill Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images loading...

WHAT IF I WANT TO LISTEN TO THE GAME ON THE RADIO AS OPPOSED TO WATCHING THE STREAM?

Saints fans can listen to the game, along with the pregame show (5:00pm) and postgame show locally on 103.3 The Goat, simulcast on 1420am, as well as 97.3 The Dawg.

Pro Athletes From the Acadiana Area Louisiana has produced some of the best pro athletes in the world, especially in Acadiana.