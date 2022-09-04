The Five Oldest Rosters in the NFL This Season

The NFL transaction wire put fax machines back into business this week.

With teams required to trim their regular season roster down to 53 players on Tuesday, then filling out practice squads yesterday, there have been hundreds of transactions.

Now that NFL rosters have been cut down to 53, who are the oldest rosters in the league entering the 2022 season?

According to Spotrac, these are the 5 most experienced squads in the league this year.

5 Oldest Rosters in the NFL

Old isn't necessarily a bad thing for these five rosters. They were some of the oldest last season too.

Four of the five were playoff teams a season ago, with the Saints being the lone exception, though they were the first team out in the NFC.

Professional sports is a billion-dollar industry.

The NFL has evolved from the origins of soccer and rugby, with players sporting leather helmets.

When Walter Camp established the rules of American football in 1880, he couldn't have imagined that 140 years later the average value of an NFL franchise would be $4.14 billion.

Sportico released its list of the most valuable franchises in American sports.

Five of the top ten come from the NFL.

