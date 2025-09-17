A new residential project is officially moving forward in the heart of downtown Lafayette.

According to our media partners at KATC, Developers received initial approval from the Lafayette City Planning Commission to redevelop the former Handy Stop property on Jefferson Street. The plan calls for demolishing the long-vacant building and replacing it with a 21-unit condominium complex.

Project Details: Condos and a Penthouse Airbnb

According to plans filed with the city, the project will include:

23 ground-level parking spaces

Two floors of one-bedroom condominiums

A top-floor five-bedroom penthouse intended for short-term rental use, including Airbnb

Developers say preserving the 113-year-old building is not possible due to its condition.

Demolition could begin as early as 2026 if the zoning board grants final approval.

A Developer with History Downtown

The project is being led by Cliff Guidry of ACTP Rentals, who previously proposed downtown towers years ago, a plan many felt was too ambitious at the time.

Now, with a growing demand for residential options, this new condo project may prove to be a more realistic addition to the area.

Get our free mobile app

Downtown CEO Kevin Blanchard says this is absolutely a step in the right direction for a growing and vibrant Downtown Lafayette.

We support the addition of more residential space downtown. The developers still have a few steps ahead, and we have more to learn more about the project, but we’re encouraged by the progress and ready to help bring more great projects to downtown.

Downtown Lafayette’s Momentum

The Handy Stop redevelopment adds to a list of major projects already underway downtown.

A new hotel is under construction at the former Don’s site, while the Louisiana Music Museum is preparing to bring life back to the old hardware store near the Acadiana Center for the Arts. Several new apartments and developments have also been announced in recent years.

What It Means for Residents

With more options to live, work, and play downtown, Lafayette leaders are hopeful this latest project could help draw more residents and visitors to the city’s core. Whether the penthouse Airbnb becomes a hot spot for travelers or the condos attract new full-time residents, the potential redevelopment of the former Handy Stop site could easily be one of the next steps in the ongoing transformation of downtown Lafayette.