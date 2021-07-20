The Style Loft has announced that they will be moving their retail location to downtown Lafayette.

A Grand opening celebration will be held this Friday at 5:30 at their new location at 436 East Vermilion Street, Suite 105 in the Vermilion Lofts.

This is a family-owned business that offers women's fashions with sizes from extra small to extra large.

The owner of the store Lulu Carter had this to say about her move,

It's very exciting to be part of the Downtown Lafayette family with events like Artwalk and Festivals, I feel like I can reach an even bigger audience that includes locals and tourists, alike.

In addition to being able to buy clothing at the retail location, the company will also offer their customers the ability to special-order items.

