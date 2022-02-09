Dr Fauci Makes Stunning Announcement About COVID-19 Pandemic

This is a big announcement.

Dr. Anthony Fauci delivered some promising news when it comes to the country perhaps getting out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Tuesday, Dr. Fauci told the Financial Times that the U.S. is soon to exit the “full-blown” pandemic phase of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He noted that with vaccinations, new treatment protocols, and prior infections, we are slowly getting out of the worst of the current pandemic.

More and more states are expected to drop their current mandates as we move out of the "Full Blown" stage of the pandemic, but some regions could reportedly bring back mandates if spikes in cases return.

In any case, this is very promising and very encouraging news for all.

Sadly, we still recognize the hundreds of thousands who have died as a result of COVID, but the future seems brighter as we are starting to see COVID cases drop across the country.

As a reminder, as a country we are not where we want to be when it comes to eradicating COVID, so do what you need to protect yourself while out in public.