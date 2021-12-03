Louisiana Ragin' Cajun Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics (Athletic Director) Dr. Bryan Maggard has spent 99% of his time this week working on one specific thing.

While allocating duties of preparing for the Sun Belt Conference Championship game to his staff, Maggard has been working all week on hiring the next head coach of Louisiana Ragin' Cajun football.

Sun Belt Coach of the Year Billy Napier will coach the team tomorrow in the SBC Championship game, before heading to Gainesville to become the next head coach at the University of Florida.

While no official word has come out on if Napier will coach UL in a Bowl game (presumably the R&L Carriers New Orleans Bowl), Maggard said this morning he would be "surprised" if he is coaching the Cajuns beyond in a postseason game beyond this Saturday.

Maggard joined me on my show this morning, discussing the head coaching search to replace Billy Napier, what Napier has meant to the University over the last 4 years, Napier's buyout, why tomorrow's SBC Championship game is the biggest game in Cajun Field history, how ticket sales are going for the game, the matchup with Appalachian State, and much more.

#20 Louisiana (11-1, 8-0) hosts Appalachian State (10-2, 7-1) in the Sun Belt Conference Championship game on Saturday at 2:30 at Cajun Field.

The radio pregame show begins on ESPN Lafayette, ESPNLafayette.com and the ESPN Lafayette app at 2:30.

