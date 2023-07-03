Drinks That Pair The Best With Hot Dogs For The 4th Of July

Drinks That Pair The Best With Hot Dogs For The 4th Of July

ThinkStock

LAKE CHARLES, LOUISANA: Something called the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council says we'll eat 150 million hot dogs on July 4th, making it the top hot dog-eating day of the year.

ThinkStock
loading...

They did a poll, and asked people to name the best drinks to pair with a hot dog.  And one in 11 Americans must be fancier than I am because 9% said wine pairs well with them.

Get our free mobile app

What drinks pair best with hotdogs:

  1. Soda - 76%
  2. Beer - 57%
  3. Lemonade - 54%
  4. Iced tea - 48%
  5. Orange juice - 12%
  6. Milk - 9%, Wine - 9%

I think we have to stop here for a second.  Orange Juice? This sounds really odd to me. My son loves orange juice, however, he's never drank it with a hot dog. I've seen him drink orange juice with rice and gravy. I'm going to ask him to do it this year to see what he thinks.

Thinkstock
loading...

They also looked at America's most-loved regional hot dog styles and the New York style is #1.  That's an all-beef dog, topped with steamed onions and deli-style mustard.

Second, on the list is Chicago style with mustard, relish, onions, peppers, tomatoes, a pickle, and celery salt all jammed into a poppy seed bun.

ThinkStock
loading...

And third on the list is Detroit-style Coney dogs topped with mustard, onions, and chili.

19 Straight Up Facts You Can't Argue with About Louisiana

Louisiana is truly a melting pot of cultures, consciousness, and sensibility. We have it all from the perfectly straight-laced to ridiculous and sublime. But one thing's for sure you can count on these 19 facts to be real, no matter where in the state you happen to be.
Categories: News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From News Talk 96.5 KPEL