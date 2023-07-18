LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - A group of drug traffickers from Basile, Eunice, and Katy, Texas, is now being punished for distributing cocaine in the Lafayette area and South Louisiana.

In a case investigated by the United States Drug Enforcement Administration and the Department of Homeland Security-Bureau of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, agents gathered evidence showing that this group began operating in August 2019 and continued through January 2021. Agents say Joshua Lewis of Basile conspired with Kevin Hardy, Courtney Smith of Katy, Shawn White and Christopher Malveaux - both of Eunice - and others to distribute drugs, including cocaine and cocaine base in the area.

According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, DEA agents were able to gather evidence through the use of controlled purchases of drugs with confidential sources and were able to intercept wire communications between the defendants in the organization. In January 2021, agents made a breakthrough when they intercepted communications between Lewis and White as the two were working out a deal for Lewis to buy powder cocaine from White.

unsplash via colin davis Generic photo of cocaine, unsplash via colin davis loading...

Lewis and his co-defendants were indicted on February 10, 2021.

On March 17, 2023, Lewis pleaded guilty and admitted that he was in an agreement with his coconspirators to possess with the intent to distribute cocaine and cocaine base. Lewis has been sentenced to five years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

Malveaux was sentenced to eight years and four months in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, for conspiring with others to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute cocaine and cocaine base.

Smith was sentenced to five years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute cocaine and cocaine base.

White was sentenced to five years in prison, followed by four years of supervised release, for conspiring with others to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute cocaine and cocaine base.