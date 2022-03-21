Duck Dynasty Star Announces a Different Kind of ‘Hunting’ Show

For the past decade or so many of us in Louisiana and for that matter much of the country have been enamored by the goings-on of the Robertson Family. We know them more commonly as the "Duck Dynasty" guys. Their bearded faces have become synonymous with fun in the great outdoors and life lessons from The Good Book too.

Phil Robertson via YouTube Phil Robertson via YouTube loading...

Just recently we told you of an adventure where one of the guys believed he had stumbled across a human body while out on an early morning hunting trip. Needless to say, that story did not end the way most of us thought it would.

For those fans that just can't get enough of the Robertson family fun and humor there is good news to report. Jase Robertson was recently in Vicksburg Mississippi to do a little hunting. But it wasn't the kind of hunting we're used to seeing the Duck Dynasty guys do. In this instance, Jase and his entourage were hunting history in the form of relics from the Civil War.

Jack B via Unsplash.com Jack B via Unsplash.com loading...

According to a story in the Vicksburg Post, Jase and a friend were doing some metal detecting on property that belonged to a local land owner's family. Rob Long, the owner of the property said his family had deeded a large portion of the land in question to the National Park Service.

The area that Robertson and friends were metal detecting was along an area known as Grant's Canal. That was a canal that was constructed during the war and it is believed to have seen a lot of ordnance fired on it.

Grant's Canal was a ploy by Union Forces to cut off a sharp bend in the Mississippi River in hopes of redirecting the river away from the Confederate guns stationed on the bluffs at Vicksburg. While Grant's Canal failed during the war itself, Old Man River made the change anyway in 1876.

So far there has been no specific timetable announced for the debut of the new show and what time and day it will air. However, sources close to the project say the History Channel does have plans to do more filming in this location as well as others around the south. The series will focus not only on the finds that are made but the process of planning a search and how each of the artefacts are catalogued and restored.