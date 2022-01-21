You and 10 Friends Can Stay at This Amazing Monroe Plantation Owned by Duck Dynasty’s Jase & Missy Robertson

I say it's never too early to start thinking about your next trip. A lot of us are planning for the summer trip to the beach, our next cruise or maybe taking the family a little further north to see some mountains.

But sometimes, a staycation is just what we need. Maybe just a Friday through Sunday to a driveable location.

As I was looking on AirBnB for an upcoming family trip, I decided to pivot and see what our great state of Louisiana has to offer. And lo and behold, I stumbled on this beautiful plantation in Monroe.

The place is called Logtown Plantation and it's actually owned by Jase and Missy Robertson. Yeah, from Duck Dynasty fame!

They are the proprietors of this beautiful property that's available to rent on AirBnB. It's described as follows:

Built in 1847 by French settlers, this home boasts original features plus the modern comfort and amenities one would expect in a southern plantation estate. It has 4 bedrooms, including 3 en suites & one full detached bathroom, 2 dining rooms that seat 24 plus a large kitchen island that seats 6. The kitchen has all full size state-of-the-art appliances plus a wine fridge, ice maker and 3 coffee pots! The parlor maintains the original hand-sawn front doors, ceiling, windows & Spanish mantle.

According to the listing, you could fit as much as 11 guests in the house. Adding in all the fees, if you packed up you and 10 of your close friends for a Friday through Sunday, it would cost each person just under $300.

That's not bad for a little getaway roughly three hours up the road.

To view the AirBnB listing for the property, click here, or simply check out the pictures below.

Logwood Plantion - Monroe, Louisiana