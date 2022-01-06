The Duson Police Department has released the dashcam video of a police chase that started in their jurisdiction and ended in Lafayette.

The vehicle chase happened on Dec. 2, 2021, and ended in a major crash on Bertrand Dr. in Lafayette.

As you will see in the video below, the car that police were chasing, which was stolen, weaved through traffic on I-10 and throughout Lafayette.

The chase ended when the stolen vehicle went through an intersection on Bertrand Dr. and crashed into several other vehicles.

Several people were injured in the crash, including those in the stolen vehicle.

According to KLFY News 10, "The juvenile left the hospital in Lafayette prior to Duson Police Officers’ arrival, so the arrest is pending at this time."

Since the crash in December, many on social media have been critical of police chases that risk the well-being of innocent people and now the Duson Police say that they are reviewing their pursuit policy.

A committee has been formed to review the current policy and those on it will offer suggestions to Chief Kip Judice on how they can alter vehicle pursuits in the future.