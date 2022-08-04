Dustin Poirier is Finalizing a Deal to Fight a Top Contender

Lafayette’s beloved Dustin, The Diamond, Poirier has been rising in the UFC rankings the last two years and inching ever so close to hoisting that championship belt. Poirier fought McGregor in December of 2020 in a rematch where he would win by TKO. The two would make it a tribology as they would fight again in July of 2021, which resulted in another Poirier TKO victory. Poirier would then get a shot at the champ, Charles Oliveira, which Poirier would lose by submission.

Fans have been speculating for months who would Dustin’s next opponent would be, and would he get another title shot? Many names have been thrown around such as Justin Gaethje and even McGregor for a fourth time. There is one name that has come up the most and has UFC fans salivating, and that is Michael Chandler.

The fight everyone has been asking for is finally set to take place. The two are trying to get the fight to place at MSG in UFC 281 with a proposed date of November 12. This fight will have a lot of meaning behind it as both are expected to be in contention for another shot at the title. Both fighters faced off against the champ, Charles Oliveira, and both were defeated. It was reported that the two recently exchanged some words at a previous UFC event, so this should be a heated and intense fight.

Poirier and Chandler are known as brutal strikers who hit fast and like to put pressure on their opponents. Dustin comes in with a record of 28-7 and is thought to be in prime position to claim the title. Chandler comes in with a record of 23-7 and is viewed as the league’s up and coming star. One thing is for sure, fans are loving the idea of these two facing off in the octagon.

Who do you have winning this highly anticipated fight?

