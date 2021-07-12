Floyd Mayweather Thanks Poirier After Betting $50,000 Against McGregor[Photo]
Lafayette's Dustin Poirier definitely has a fan in Floyd Mayweather after beating Connor McGregor this past Saturday night.
Floyd "Money" Mayweather placed a $50,000 bet on this past Saturday night's UFC 264 fight between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor.
At the time Mayweather placed his bet the night of the fight (07/10/21) Poirier was priced at -140 (risk $140 to win $100).
Dustin Poirier was the favorite, therefore the return on a bet placed picking him to win the fight was slightly less than a bet placed on Conor Mcgregor, the underdog.
Even though betting for the favored fighter yielded less reward technically, Floyd Mayweather placed a $50,000 bet on Lafayette's Dustin Poirier anyway.
That $50,000 bet paid off quite nicely for Mayweather.
"@dustinpoirier , thanks for getting me paid!"
The ticket shows Mayweather placed a $50,000 bet for Poirier to win, and after the fight was ruled a first-round TKO in Poirier's favor, Mayweather won $35,714.30.
Not a bad day at the office right?