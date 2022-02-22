If you or someone you know is a fan of Dustin Poirier, you may want to note this one.

The local UFC fighter is scheduled to ride in a Lafayette Mardi Gras parade next Tuesday and he will follow that up with a meet-and-greet at a local restaurant.

It was announced Monday that Dustin will ride in the annual Independent parade in Lafayette on the Mardi Gras parade.

From there, Dustin will then take part in the official launch party of Rare Stash, his new Bourbon.

UFC 269 Press Conference Getty Images loading...

The launch party will take place at Prejean's in Carencro, following the Independent parade. While there, Dustin will take photos and sign autographs for fans from 6-8 pm.

In addition to the meet-and-greet, there will be a silent auction with signed memorabilia. All proceeds will benefit Dustin's charity, The Good Fight Foundation.

Facebook Facebook loading...

So, if you're a fan of Dustin Poirier, here's your chance to meet him and to support his own charity.

By the way, I encourage you to share this news with others on your own social media page as they hope to have as many fans out there as possible.