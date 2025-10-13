Over the weekend in New Orleans, newly-retired UFC Champion Dustin Poirier shared a powerful encounter with Saints legend Steve Gleason.

Poirier was attending the Saints vs. Patriots game when he got word that Gleason wanted to meet him. Without hesitation, Poirier left his suite and made his way down to the field to meet the man whose story continues to inspire not just New Orleans but the world.

The Legacy of Steve Gleason

For Saints fans, Steve Gleason’s name is etched in history. His blocked punt in 2006 against the Atlanta Falcons wasn’t just a play, it was a symbol of rebirth for a city devastated by Hurricane Katrina.

That moment inside the Superdome reignited hope in New Orleans, marking the start of a new chapter for the Saints and their fans.

Get our free mobile app

Years later, Gleason was diagnosed with ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis), a battle he’s faced with the same courage and determination that defined his playing career.

Through Team Gleason, his foundation provides support and technology to help others living with ALS continue to live purposeful, independent lives.

Two Fighters, One Shared Purpose

While Dustin Poirier earned his reputation through grit and heart inside the Octagon, it’s his Good Fight Foundation that has defined his legacy outside of it. Founded with his wife Jolie, the organization funds community projects, supports local families, and provides aid to those in need across Louisiana and beyond.

Standing alongside Gleason, Poirier acknowledged that “you are the real fighter,” something that has resonated with everyone who has watched the clip. Both men have built lives centered on resilience, compassion, and giving back; values that truly represent the spirit of Louisiana.

A Moment Between Louisiana Legends

As Poirier continues to transition into retirement, moments like these remind him (and fans) that the fight for good truly never ends.

This meeting was definitely more than a photo op, and it's certainly a reminder that heroes come in many forms.