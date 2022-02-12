You Could Earn Over $2,000 by Just Watching Super Bowl LVI

Does anyone need some extra cash?

If so, you can sign up to watch Super Bowl LVI this weekend and analyze every aspect of the broadcast.

"The Game Day" is a network that focuses on sports betting and it is looking for an analyst this Sunday.

Yes, while watching from right here in south Louisiana you can earn big money by answering a few questions correctly during the broadcast on NBC.

SoFi Stadium Prepares Super Bowl LVI Getty Images loading...

According to the app, you will get paid $135 for each question you answer correctly.

To apply, simply visit the "The Game Day" app and all applicants must be 21 years old and a U.S. citizen.

In the application process, you will have to prove that you are a huge fan of football and the NFL. One question they will ask is who is your favorite player of all time and why?

If you are selected to analyze the Super Bowl LVI broadcast, the app will be in contact with you by this Thursday!

Super Bowl LVI airs on NBC this Sunday when the Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals from SoFi Stadium.