EatLafayette 2022 is ready to roar this summer with over 100 of Acadiana's incredible, locally-owned restaurants. Just by grabbing a bite to eat at any participating restaurant, not only will you get an amazing meal, but you could also win a trip to Charlotte, North Carolina ✈️.

lafayettetravel.com lafayettetravel.com loading...

With EatLafayette's Digital Passport, all you have to do is simply check-in when you visit a participating EatLafayette 2022 restaurant. By doing so, you'll receive special, Passport exclusive offers from your favorite local restaurants and be entered to win airfare and a three-night getaway to Charlotte, North Carolina courtesy of Wings Travel Management.

EatLafayette's Digital Passport is not an app you have to download to your phone, it's something you'll need to signup for but don't worry, we're about to walk you through the simple steps to make it happen.

You see all of the participating restaurants over at lafayettetravel.com.

Are you ready to get the EatLafayette Passport and unlock all of the great deals and get in the drawing for the Charlotte trip?

Good! Here's exactly what you need to do and how!

EatLafayette Digital Passport

EatLafayette Passport 1 97.3 The Dawg Via Youtube loading...

Get Your Passport

Head over to lafayettetravel.com/eatlafayette/passport or go HERE and click where you see "Sign Up now".

97.3 The Dawg Via Youtube 97.3 The Dawg Via Youtube loading...

Check Email/Texts For Passport

Your passport will be instantly delivered to your phone via text and email and is ready to use immediately. You can even add it to your phone's home screen for ease of access.

97.3 The Dawg Via Youtube 97.3 The Dawg Via Youtube loading...

Check-In

When dining at an EatLafayette restaurant, all you have to do is check in using your Passport and you'll be automatically entered for a chance to win the Nashville getaway.

From lafayettetravel.com -

The EatLafayette Passport is your complete guide to the very best local restaurants in the heart of Louisiana’s Cajun & Creole Country. It’s all part of the summer-long celebration of Lafayette’s constantly evolving and energetic food scene. Almost every kind of cuisine from around the world is being prepared by an EatLafayette restaurant. This is your summer to take a culinary staycation around the globe with one fantastic dining experience after another.