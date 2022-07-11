Lafayette Restaurant Earns Title ‘Best Barbecue in the State’

A Lafayette restaurant that is known for its delicious smoked and barbequed menu items has been honored by The Food Network. The TV network honored Johnson's Boucaniere as part of its "50 States of Barbecue". Basically, they have cultivated and compiled a list of the best places for barbecue across the country. And to no one's surprise in Acadiana, Johnson's was chosen as the best of the best.

The name "boucaniere" stems from the Cajun French word for the "smokehouse". This is exactly what Johnson's has been known for ever since it opened its doors in 2008. All it takes is a quick peek at the menu to know you're in for a sultry smokey taste sensation like no other. I mean, where else can you combine the gift of seasoning that South Louisiana is known for with the great smokey flavor of slow-smoked meats.

And we do mean slow-smoked many of the items on Johnson's menu spend in excess of 12 and 14 hours infusing that great smokey flavor while they slow cook at low temperatures. The recipes for many of Johnson's favorites are in keeping with the Cajun tradition of keeping it in the family.

Owner, Lori Walls is the granddaughter of Johnson's Grocery founder Arnestor Johnson. Mr Johnson opened the business as a grocery store back in 1937. Today, Walls and her team utilize recipes and cooking techniques that have been passed down by generations of her family to create an absolutely tantalizing choice of menu selections.

While traditional favorites such as smoked brisket, smoked pork, and smoked chicken are among the most popular choices for restaurant patrons. The Food Network article suggested that what set Johnson's apart was their choice of speciality meats. The article in particular referenced "garlic pork sausage, mixed beef and pork sausage, tasso, beef jerky, and boudin".

The restaurant is one of the over 100 eateries that are featured by Lafayette Travel as part of the Eat Lafayette campaign. That campaign spotlights locally owned and operated restaurants across the city of Lafayette and Acadiana as well. If you're looking for a great place to eat, here's the list.