Edwin Edwards’ Death Prompts Reaction From Elected Officials

Reaction has been pouring in from across the state about the death of former Louisiana Governor Edwin Washington Edwards.

The former four-term Governor died peacefully in hospice care at his home this morning. Edwards actually put himself in hospice care last week after going to the hospital again recently for treatment of pain in his right lung. A family spokesperson says that Edwards suffered for several years with respiratory issues.

Current Governor John Bel Edwards had much to say about the former Governor today via his Facebook page,

Few people have made such an indelible mark on our state as Governor Edwin Edwards.....Edwin was a larger than life figure known for his wit and charm, but he will be equally remembered for being a compassionate leader who cared for the plight of all Louisianans.

John Bel Edwards says called Edwin Edwards a lifetime public servant who began that life at 17-years-old when he joined the Navy during World War II. The current Governor Edwards calls Edwin Edwards a true supporter of civil rights who made sure that he followed through on his civil rights beliefs by having a diverse staff.

John Bel Edwards says that the Marksville native was giant when it came to the political world of Louisiana. Edwin Edwards began his law practive in Crowley, was a city councilman, became a Congressman from the 7th Congressional District, and then became the Governor, serving two terms at one stint, and being reelected for another two-term stint.

Governor John Bel Edwards says,

Our state has lost a giant, and we will miss him dearly. Donna and I send our deepest condolences to his wife, Trina, family and all who were blessed to call him a friend.

He ended with asking everyone to join them in prayers to God for the comfort of everyone that is hurting with the death of Edwin Edwards.

Louisiana U.S. Senator John Kennedy issued this brief statement this morning

Becky and I are praying for former governor Edwin Edwards' family during their time of deep loss. He lived a full life, and our hearts go out to his loved ones.

Louisiana U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy tweeted out the following this morning about Edwin Edwards,

Edwin Edwards led a remarkable life that will surely not be repeated. Louisiana is praying for him and his family today.

Acadiana Congressman Clay Higgins had this to say,

Governor Edwards was an icon of Louisiana politics. His life and service will be long remembered. Our prayers are with his family.

Louisiana Congressman Garret Graves says that the man's legend will never die. Graves had this to say today on his Facebook page: