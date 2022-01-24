Edwin Edwards Left Everything to His 8-Year-Old Son, According to Handwritten Will

Former Louisiana Governor Edwin Edwards apparently left everything he owned to his eight-year-old son Eli, according to a handwritten will with his signature on it.

That document was filed in Ascension Parish on Wednesday. Edward's widow and Eli's mother, Trina Scott Edwards, confirmed the validity of the will.

"His will is valid. I don't think anyone can argue with that fact," Mrs. Edwards said in an interview over the weekend.

Some of Edwards' older children, however, are questioning whether the signature on the one-page legal size paper is actually his. Anna and Stephen Edwards have publicly disputed the signature's authenticity.

They and a third Edwards child, David, have since said in interviews that they will not contest the validity of the will, which was dated July 7, 2017.

"Daddy did what he did," David said during the short interview.

This view is not shared by Victoria Edwards, who is the fourth older child. She has gone so far as to file a legal challenge to her father's will, stating that she is entitled to her share no matter whether he provided for her because her bipolar medical diagnosis means she can't care for herself financially. Victoria is citing Louisiana's forced heirship law in making her claim.

It is unclear as of now as to the exact assets Edwards had at the time of his death last summer.

Edwin Edwards died at his home in Gonzales on July 12, 2021 at the age of 93 due to respiratory complications.