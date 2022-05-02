Elusive Red Fox Spotted in Lafayette Park [VIDEO]

He's out there.

Have you seen the elusive red fox in this park?

The fox was spotted in Moncus Park, in the middle of Lafayette, over the weekend and it seems to be enjoying the new sites and sounds that come with the park.

The wild animal didn't seem to bother anyone, but we will warn you if you bring your kids or pets out to the new park, stay alert and keep an eye on them.

We should probably also note here that you should not try to approach the animal if you're in the park.

This isn't the first time we have had reports of wild animals in the middle of the city. We have has several reports of coyotes in the city, thus you should always be on the lookout for any of these animals.

Here's a video of the red fox roaming through Moncus Park in Lafayette.

