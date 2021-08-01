Emergency Road Closure in Lafayette Due to Construction

Officials with Lafayette Consolidated Government say that there was the need to make a road closure on a portion of Republic Avenue.

They have shut down a part of Republic Avenue where it meets with Lake Farm Road, right near the entrance to Plantation Crossing Apartment, because of some damage that happened due to construction happening near that area.

Google Maps

That area will be closed until further notice as they work to stabilize the road, and they work to make the needed repairs.

Anyone needing to get to Plantation Crossing Apartments can use Kaliste Saloom Road.