LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) — A Lafayette attorney with deep roots in local prosecution and victim advocacy is stepping into the race to replace one of the longest-serving judges in Lafayette City Court history.

Emilia Pardo announced her candidacy for Lafayette City Court Judge, Division B, on February 23 — making her the first declared candidate for the open seat, according to her campaign, following Chief Judge Douglas Saloom’s announcement that he won’t seek reelection when his term expires on December 31, 2026.

Who Is Emilia Pardo?

Pardo is a lifelong Lafayette resident. She graduated from Lafayette High School in 1998, earned her undergraduate degree at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, and received her law degree from Loyola University College of Law. She has spent 16 years as an Assistant District Attorney in the 15th Judicial District and currently serves as Scott City Court Magistrate.

Her prosecutorial work has focused primarily on victims’ cases. She has been a Task Force Member for the Family Justice Center of Acadiana for 10 years, and in 2023, Faith House and the Family Justice Center named her their Ally of the Year.

In her announcement, Pardo framed her candidacy around accessibility and fairness in the courtroom. “City Court is often the first point of contact with the justice system, often during challenging times,” she said. “Everyone who enters the courtroom deserves dignity, fairness, and respect.”

The Seat: 31 Years Under Judge Saloom

The seat Pardo is seeking has been occupied by one person since Bill Clinton’s first term. According to the City Court of Lafayette, Saloom has served on the bench since 1995 and was elected five times without opposition — a streak that speaks to the stability, and the political weight, of the Division B seat.

Before joining the court, Saloom spent nine years with the Lafayette Parish Public Defender’s Office and practiced criminal defense and civil law with the firm Saloom and Saloom. He earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Southwestern Louisiana — now UL Lafayette — and his law degree from Tulane University School of Law in 1985.

During his tenure, Saloom built a profile beyond the courtroom. He served as president of the Louisiana City Judges Association, testified regularly before Louisiana House and Senate committees on court operations and traffic safety, and in 2015 received the Louisiana State Bar Association’s Citizen Lawyer Award for his volunteer work with the Lafayette Bar Foundation — including helping create a pro se expungement clinic for indigent residents.

Saloom announced his retirement on February 20, 2026, citing a desire to spend time with his family after more than three decades in public service. “It is now time for me to repay my family’s patience so together we can share new adventures and enjoy new memories outside of public life,” he wrote.

In her announcement, Pardo acknowledged his tenure directly, extending gratitude for “his steady leadership and the positive impact he has made on the community.”