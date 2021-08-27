Don't throw away your empty gallons of milk just yet.

If you have an empty gallon of milk in your possession when the electricity goes out it can help light up the room.

Someone posted a photo from inside of their house, while lights were out, and it shows an empty gallon of milk on a flashlight and it acts as a globe.

The light reflects on the empty gallon, thus projecting more light throughout the room.

I am sharing this with you as you prepare for the possibility of electricity going out during the hurricane. Small things like this can really make a difference during trying times.

We remind you to be safe while riding out a storm and continue to check back here for all of the latest updates.

Now, allow me to begin my search for empty gallons of milk.