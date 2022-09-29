What a sight.

After Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida, it left over 2 Million people without electricity.

Well, how about some good news for those there without power? Thousands of electrical workers and linemen have already set up a staging area in Florida and they are just waiting to move into the affected area.

Several workers with LUS, Slemco, and Entergy left Acadiana earlier this week and headed east as the storm approached Florida.

Now, we have aerial shots from the staging area and you can see that there are THOUSANDS of workers waiting to move into the areas hit the hardest.

Sadly, it will take weeks before some get power back., but let it be known that mutual aid has arrived and the work will begin soon.

We applaud all who have traveled from all across the country to help begin the restoration process in Florida after this devastating storm.

Take a look at the response, thus far. Photos from Tony Ward Facebook.

