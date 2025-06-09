LOUISIANA (KPEL News) - Louisiana is no stranger to hurricanes. From devastating floods to historic evacuations, these storms have left lasting marks on communities across the state. As hurricane season ramps up, here’s a look back at some of the most unforgettable hurricanes to strike the Bayou State.

Gulf Coast Begins Cleanup In Katrina's Aftermath Getty Images

Hurricane Katrina (2005)

Category 3 at landfall in Plaquemines Parish

at landfall in Plaquemines Parish Massive levee failures led to widespread flooding in New Orleans

led to widespread flooding in New Orleans Over 1,800 deaths and $125 billion in damage

Considered the costliest natural disaster in U.S. history

Credit: Live Storm Media via YouTube

Credit: Live Storm Media via YouTube

Hurricane Laura (2020)

Category 4, landfall near Cameron Parish

landfall near Cameron Parish Winds up to 150 mph , strongest to hit Louisiana since 1856

, strongest to hit Louisiana since 1856 Lake Charles suffered catastrophic wind damage

Caused 77 deaths and over $19 billion in damage

Hurricane Ida Makes Landfall In Louisiana Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images

Hurricane Ida (2021)

Category 4 , landfall in Port Fourchon

, landfall in Port Fourchon Winds sustained at 150 mph , tied with Laura

, tied with Laura Major impact on Grand Isle and Houma, widespread power outages in SE Louisiana

Echoes of Katrina as it struck on August 29, 16 years later

Credit: Getty Images

Hurricane Rita (2005)

Followed Katrina by just a few weeks

Category 3 , landfall near Johnson Bayou

, landfall near Johnson Bayou Forced 3 million people to evacuate , many from Lake Charles

, many from Lake Charles Severe flooding in Cameron and Vermilion Parishes

Credit: National Weather Service

Hurricane Gustav (2008)

Category 2 , made landfall near Cocodrie

, made landfall near Cocodrie Knocked out power for 1.5 million people

Major wind damage in Baton Rouge

Credit: Coast Protection and Restoration Authority

Hurricane Betsy (1965)

Known as “ Billion Dollar Betsy ”

” First U.S. storm to cause over $1 billion in damage

Widespread flooding in New Orleans

Played a role in the creation of the federal levee system

Credit: National Weather Service

Hurricane Audrey (1957)

Category 4 , hit Cameron Parish

, hit Cameron Parish Over 400 deaths , one of the deadliest storms in Louisiana history

, one of the deadliest storms in Louisiana history Struck with little warning—many victims were caught in their homes

Let This Be A Lesson To Prepare

From Audrey to Ida, each of these storms reshaped Louisiana in its own way. As another hurricane season looms, their stories serve as a powerful reminder of the importance of preparedness, resilience, and community strength.