Most Memorable Hurricanes to Make Landfall in Louisiana
LOUISIANA (KPEL News) - Louisiana is no stranger to hurricanes. From devastating floods to historic evacuations, these storms have left lasting marks on communities across the state. As hurricane season ramps up, here’s a look back at some of the most unforgettable hurricanes to strike the Bayou State.
Hurricane Katrina (2005)
- Category 3 at landfall in Plaquemines Parish
- Massive levee failures led to widespread flooding in New Orleans
- Over 1,800 deaths and $125 billion in damage
- Considered the costliest natural disaster in U.S. history
Hurricane Laura (2020)
- Category 4, landfall near Cameron Parish
- Winds up to 150 mph, strongest to hit Louisiana since 1856
- Lake Charles suffered catastrophic wind damage
- Caused 77 deaths and over $19 billion in damage
Hurricane Ida (2021)
- Category 4, landfall in Port Fourchon
- Winds sustained at 150 mph, tied with Laura
- Major impact on Grand Isle and Houma, widespread power outages in SE Louisiana
- Echoes of Katrina as it struck on August 29, 16 years later
Hurricane Rita (2005)
- Followed Katrina by just a few weeks
- Category 3, landfall near Johnson Bayou
- Forced 3 million people to evacuate, many from Lake Charles
- Severe flooding in Cameron and Vermilion Parishes
Hurricane Gustav (2008)
- Category 2, made landfall near Cocodrie
- Knocked out power for 1.5 million people
- Major wind damage in Baton Rouge
Hurricane Betsy (1965)
- Known as “Billion Dollar Betsy”
- First U.S. storm to cause over $1 billion in damage
- Widespread flooding in New Orleans
- Played a role in the creation of the federal levee system
Hurricane Audrey (1957)
- Category 4, hit Cameron Parish
- Over 400 deaths, one of the deadliest storms in Louisiana history
- Struck with little warning—many victims were caught in their homes
Let This Be A Lesson To Prepare
From Audrey to Ida, each of these storms reshaped Louisiana in its own way. As another hurricane season looms, their stories serve as a powerful reminder of the importance of preparedness, resilience, and community strength.
