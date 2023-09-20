BATON ROUGE, La. (KPEL News) - Help is on the way for Entergy utility customers across Louisiana.

Get our free mobile app

Historic heat has driven energy bills to higher-than-normal levels over the summer as consumers are already having to deal with inflation taking more money out of their wallets. Entergy Louisiana says their answer to that is to help their customers as shareholders say they will contribute $1 million in bill relief across their service area in north, central, southeast, and southwest Louisiana. $100,000 of the $1 million will go to help older adults and customers with disabilities.

CNN, Twitter CNN, Twitter loading...

Customers can apply for a one-time $200 credit on their utility bill while funds are available. This means it will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

But, only qualifying customers can apply.

Customers must have a total household income of up to 250% of the federal poverty level, which equates to $75,000 for a family of four.

The following documentation will be required to apply for the one-time credit:

Photo ID (driver’s license or state-issued ID, passport)

One of the following income options for each income earner age 18 or older: First page of 2022 tax return(s) 2022 W2(s) Last paystub(s) Social Security Administration 1099 or 1042S form(s), or benefit-determination letters



Entergy-Worker-Ethan-Miller-Getty Entergy-Worker-Ethan-Miller-Getty loading...

Applications will be reviewed and approved or denied through the following United Way partners:

Customers can apply through their local United Way website starting on Friday, Sept. 22, at noon.

For more information, visit www.entergy.com/answers or call 1-800-ENTERGY (1-800-368-3749) to speak with a customer service representative.