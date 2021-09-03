Entergy Says They Hope to Have Power Restored to All Customers By Sept. 8

Entergy Louisiana announced on Friday, September 3 their estimated time to restore power to all of its customers affected by Hurricane Ida.

According to the energy company, their goal is to have everyone up and running by Wednesday, September 8.

Below is a complete breakdown of estimated restoration times for the affected communities:

Entergy

Hurricane Ida knocked out nearly 950,000 Entergy customers in southeast Louisiana and southwest Mississippi.

Entergy says that in the five days since the hurricane, they have restored power to approximately 225,000 customers.

As we all know, the devastation was horrendous. Here are some of the damage that Entergy assessed with their infrastructure:

More than 14,000 damaged or destroyed poles

2,223 damaged or destroyed transformers

155 destroyed transmission structures

Entergy says the above preliminary estimates for restoration reflect completion dates, but service to many customers will be restored before these dates.

It has truly been a national effort to get power restored. Nearly 26,000 professionals from 40 states have been working around-the-clock to restore power throughout the affected communities.

To learn more about Entergy's restoration efforts following Hurricane Ida, click here.