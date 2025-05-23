Highlights:

Louisiana residents could see electricity bills rise 10–28% in summer 2025

Acadiana and Southwest Louisiana expected to face steepest increases

Contributing factors include heat, aging infrastructure, and policy changes

Residents urged to prepare with efficiency upgrades and assistance programs

Louisiana Power Bills Are Climbing This Summer—Here’s What You Need to Know

From Acadiana to New Orleans, electric bills are going up. Here’s why—and what you can do about it.

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) — If your electricity bill made you wince last summer, prepare yourself—because 2025 isn’t shaping up any better. In fact, it may be worse.

Power bills across Louisiana are expected to jump this summer, with some areas looking at a nearly 30 percent increase over last year. We’ve got record heat, aging infrastructure, and utility policy shifts all piling on to make electricity more expensive at the worst possible time.

According to the Louisiana Public Service Commission, the average residential bill in the state was about $143.89 per month in 2024. That’s already higher than the national average of $137, per KNOE. So even a 10 percent hike can hit hard.

Giorgio Trovato via Unsplash.com

Here’s how it’s likely to break down by region:

North Louisiana (Shreveport, Monroe)

2024 Average: ~$135

Projected Increase: 10–15%

Estimated 2025: $150–$155

Central Louisiana (Alexandria, Natchitoches)

2024 Average: ~$140

Projected Increase: 12–18%

Estimated 2025: $157–$165

Acadiana (Lafayette, New Iberia)

2024 Average: ~$143

Projected Increase: 15–20%

Estimated 2025: $165–$172

Southwest Louisiana (Lake Charles, Sulphur)

2024 Average: ~$145

Projected Increase: 18–25%

Estimated 2025: $171–$181

Baton Rouge Area

2024 Average: ~$148

Projected Increase: 15–22%

Estimated 2025: $170–$180

New Orleans Metro

2024 Average: ~$150

Projected Increase: 20–28%

Estimated 2025: $180–$192

What’s Driving the Hike?

Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

It’s not just the heat, though that’s a big part of it. Several decisions and trends are driving bills higher across the board:

Energy Efficiency Program Canceled : In April, the Louisiana Public Service Commission scrapped a 14-year-old statewide energy efficiency initiative. According to Canary Media, that move pulled funding from programs that helped folks lower their usage and costs.

: In April, the Louisiana Public Service Commission scrapped a 14-year-old statewide energy efficiency initiative. According to Canary Media, that move pulled funding from programs that helped folks lower their usage and costs. Storm Recovery Costs : After big storms like Hurricane Ida, utilities passed recovery expenses along to customers. A report from The Center Square indicates ratepayers are shelling out about $20 extra each month just to help cover repairs.

: After big storms like Hurricane Ida, utilities passed recovery expenses along to customers. A report from The Center Square indicates ratepayers are shelling out about $20 extra each month just to help cover repairs. Meta’s $5 Billion Power Project: Entergy Louisiana has proposed a massive expansion to support Meta’s future data center in Richland Parish. That’s $5 billion worth of infrastructure that critics say could lead to higher bills for the rest of us.

What You Can Do to Stay Ahead

We can’t control the weather or Entergy’s spreadsheets, but there are still a few steps you can take to prepare:

Check into LIHEAP : The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program is still available, but funds are limited. Apply early if you qualify.

: The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program is still available, but funds are limited. Apply early if you qualify. Make Small Upgrades : Sealing cracks, insulating windows, and using a smart thermostat won’t fix everything—but it helps.

: Sealing cracks, insulating windows, and using a smart thermostat won’t fix everything—but it helps. Speak Up: If you’re frustrated, let your Public Service Commissioner know. Public pressure matters. The Louisiana Illuminator has covered growing backlash over utility decisions statewide.

This summer, stay cool and stay ready—because these bills aren’t going anywhere.