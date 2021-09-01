There is some good news coming out of New Orleans tonight.

It looks as though some parts of the city are getting power back on. Now it is a very small amount of people but I still consider this a good sign. Entergy’s website has an interactive map that provides current updates as to who has power and who does not.

It was reported from Entergy that the company services about 200,000 homes and businesses in the New Orleans area. Around 5:43 pm on Tuesday, September 1, 2021, the company tweeted that power had been restored to some customers. Entergy is now reporting that 172,708 customers are now without power. While this number is a significant step forward for the city, it is most likely just an estimate, since the Entergy website is known to be wrong in times of disaster.

Late Tuesday evening parts of the French Quarter and Bourbon Street had the power turned back on.

For the lucky few that had the lights turn on today, it was a welcomed surprise, since city officials are projecting that many will be without power for several weeks.

7 Things Louisianans Will Never Back Down On

10 of Louisiana's Weirdest Laws