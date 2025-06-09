NEW ORLEANS, La. — Federal authorities have arrested Darriana Burton, the 28-year-old girlfriend of escaped murder suspect Derrick Groves, as heat turns up on the investigation into the May 16 jailbreak at the Orleans Justice Center.

U.S. Marshals took Burton into custody on Monday (June 9) on a felony conspiracy charge issued by the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office. She is accused of helping Groves plan his escape and assisting in the immediate aftermath.

A Jailbreak Still Developing

The May escape involved 10 inmates who fled through a broken cell door and a hidden hole behind a toilet. While eight have been recaptured, Groves and fellow fugitive Antoine Massey remain at large.

Groves is connected to four homicides, and Massey faces charges including rape, kidnapping, and domestic abuse.

Her Alleged Role in the Plan

Burton, a former Orleans Parish correctional recruit, reportedly joined Groves in a video call two days before the escape, holding up a second device to show an unidentified man. Authorities say this tactic helped Groves bypass jail surveillance and communicate directly about escape plans.

According to investigators, Burton was seen on a FaceTime call with one of the escapees after the jailbreak and allegedly drove recaptured inmate Lenton Vanburen to a "rendezvous point" with family.

Past Run-ins With the Law

According to FOX 8, Burton has a history with the jail. In 2023, she was arrested for bringing contraband, including a folding knife and a bag of synthetic marijuana, into the facility. The charges were later dropped in October 2024.

Manhunt Still Active

The escape has triggered a nationwide manhunt. A $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the capture of either Groves or Massey. Anyone with tips is urged to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111. All callers remain anonymous.

As the search is approaching a full month, authorities warn the fugitives are considered dangerous and may be receiving outside help—like Burton’s—along the way.