A popular hangout in Eunice is hoping the community can help track down a thief who slipped into the bar overnight this week. City Bar Eunice posted surveillance photos of a masked individual who broke in during the early morning hours of Wednesday, December 17, between 1:40 and 2:40 a.m.

While the bar did not specify what was taken, they made it clear they are determined to find out who is responsible. In their words, “there’s nothing worse than a thief,” urging anyone local with nearby cameras to check their footage.

Locals say the suspect’s shoes, eyes, and build stand out

The grainy screengrabs have already sparked a wave of speculation on Facebook. Commenters immediately honed in on the thief’s tall frame, distinct shoes, and even their eyebrows and eyes.

“Somebody had to see them shoes around town,” one commenter wrote, while another added that the person’s eyes alone might give them away. Some suggested it could even be someone familiar with the bar, pointing out how confidently the individual moved through the space.

Others chimed in with theories ranging from an inside job to the possibility that the masked figure may not be a man at all.

Meanwhile, a few suggested going back through older camera footage or offering a reward to speed up identification.

Bar urges community support as investigation continues

City Bar Eunice has not released additional details but says they are working to identify the suspect. They continue to ask anyone with nearby surveillance footage or information to reach out.

With so many folks sharing the post, tagging law enforcement, and analyzing every detail of the video, many believe it is only a matter of time before someone recognizes the person behind the mask.

