Eunice City Marshal’s Office Collecting Necessities for Officers

The Eunice City Marshal's Office, along with officers from other departments in the area, will soon head to LaPlacee and New Orleans to assist after the hurricane.

Now, they are asking if you'd like to donate any necessities that they will need while in the storm-ravaged area, you can drop off your donations at the Central Fire Station in Eunice.

According to City Marshal, Terry Darbonne officers will need water, power ade, and any snacks or any easy eating items.

For more information, Darbonne says that you can contact him via Facebook for more info on donations and drop-off arrangements.