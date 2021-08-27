Evacuations Issued For Louisiana As Hurricane Ida Approaches

As Hurricane Ida approaches Louisiana, some parishes around the state are announcing both mandatory and voluntary evacuation orders. Ida is expected to make landfall as a major hurricane on Sunday, August 29th.

UPDATE: As of 4:00PM - August 28, 2021.

Vermillion Parish Evacuation

According to Vermillion Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, there has been a voluntary evacuation order issued for Vermillion Parish.

Acadia Parish Evacuation

According to Acadia Parish Police Jury on Facebook, there has been a voluntary evacuation order issued for Acadia Parish.

St. Martin Parish Evacuation

According to St. Martin Parish Government on Facebook, there has been a voluntary evacuation order issued for lower St. Martin Parish. That includes Stephensville and Bell River.

Evangeline Parish Evacuation

According to Evangeline Parish 911/oep on Facebook, there has been a voluntary evacuation order issued for low-lying areas of Evangeline Parish.

Iberia Parish Evacuation

According to the Iberia Parish Government post on Facebook, a voluntary evacuation order is in place for Iberia Parish.

St. Charles Parish Evacuation

According to @stcharlesgov on Twitter, St. Charles Parish has ordered a mandatory evacuation for areas with limited levee protection including Bayou Gauche Island, Kerry's Point, Cajun Paradise, and Lower Des Allemands. They are recommending evacuation for the entire parish.

Orleans Parish Evacuation

According to @currently and @ndecortefox8tv on Twitter, there is a mandatory evacuation order in place for Orleans Parish for all areas outside of the levee protection system. A voluntary evacuation order is in place for those within the levee protection system.

More details with an evacuation map via @nolaready on Twitter below.

Terrebonne Parish Evacuation

According to Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government on Facebook, there has been a mandatory evacuation ordered for Zone 1 and Zone 2 as well as all mobile homes and manufactured homes across Terrebonne Parish. A voluntary evacuation order has been issued for Zone 3 and Zone 4.

Jefferson Parish Evacuation

There has been a voluntary evacuation ordered in Jefferson Parish for Jean Lafitte, Lower Lafitte, Crown Point, and Barataria. See the announcement from @JeffParishGov below.

Lafourche Parish Evacuation

According to WDSU News on Facebook, Lafourche Parish has ordered a voluntary evacuation for low lying areas.

Plaquemines Parish Evacuation

According to Plaquemines Parish Government on Facebook, there has been a mandatory evacuation for the East Bank of Plaquemines Parish and parts of the West Bank. A voluntary evacuation order is in place for Oakville to Phillips 66 Alliance Refinery.

This story will be updated as more evacuation orders are announced across Louisiana.