This is so disgusting.

Some evacuees from Louisiana reportedly had their tires and rims stolen from their vehicles while in hotels around the Houston area.

Many from Louisiana drove west as Hurricane Ida approached this past weekend, but what they did not know was that while they may be avoiding the storm, there would be some in Houston ready to take advantage of folks fleeing.

Facebook via Lacy Lucas

There have also been other reports of things like this happening to some who evacuated to Dallas.

One person noted in the comments section of the post below that this has been an ongoing problem in the Houston area.

It's a sad world we're in when people are just trying to do what is best for them and their families, yet someone takes complete advantage of their situation.